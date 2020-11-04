Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that Pakistan are lagging behind in three particular areas.

Revealing what they are, Azam said his side need to make serious improvements in their fielding, catching and batting partnerships.

This comes after Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Rawalpindi on Tuesday as they triumphed in a Super Over.

“We have won the series and the performances were good from our guys in two games. Unfortunately we lost the match today but that is not a problem,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We need to learn from our mistakes to see where we are lagging.

“We need to improve our fielding and catching. We need to work on our batting partnerships which didn’t happen today, especially in the top order which is what we needed.”

Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan in the match as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

He was well supported by pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs.

Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani stole the spotlight for Zimbabwe. Williams struck an unbeaten 118, which came off 135 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and a six.

As for Muzarabani, he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 5-49 off 10 overs and taking two wickets in the Super Over.

