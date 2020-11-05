Ramiz Raja: “This was a shock for the entire [Pakistan cricket] system and it also reveals that the temperament of new players is not at the required level at the moment as they failed to live up to expectations at a challenging time”
Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that the new players in the national team are not living up to expectations.
Ramiz’s comments come after the ODI series against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won 2-1.
The men in green won the first two ODIs, but came up short in the third match as Zimbabwe triumphed via a Super Over.
“This was a shock for the entire [Pakistan cricket] system and it also reveals that the temperament of new players is not at the required level at the moment as they failed to live up to expectations at a challenging time,” Ramiz said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.