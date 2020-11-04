Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam had criticised himself for not leading his side to victory in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Azam scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, but was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.

Even though Pakistan managed to end the game as a draw, they lost in the Super Over.

Azam rued the fact that he got out when he did and wasn’t able to finish off the game for his side and guide them to a 3-0 series whitewash.

“We had a partnership between Wahab and myself but I am saddened by the fact that I could not finish the game,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

