Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal is raring to go ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Karachi later this month and is ready to lead the Lahore Qalandars to the title.

Tamim will be replacing big-hitting Australia batsman Chris Lynn in the Qalandars team for the playoffs.

It should be noted that the Qalandars have never won the PSL before.

“I can’t wait to be back at the HBL PSL. Lahore Qalandars have had an amazing journey and I want to help our team win the trophy this year,” Tamim was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 39 ( 5.26 % ) Karachi Kings 260 ( 35.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 215 ( 29.01 % ) Multan Sultans 65 ( 8.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 104 ( 14.04 % ) Quetta Gladiators 58 ( 7.83 % ) Back

