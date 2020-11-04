Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was set to play in the third ODI against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in the match as he was suffering from food poisoning.

Faheem was in the 15-man squad picked for the match on Tuesday, but was subsequently replaced by pace bowler Haris Rauf.

UPDATE — Allrounder Faheem Ashraf is unavailable to play third ODI against Zimbabwe as he is suffering from food poisoning and staying back in hotel to rest. Meanwhile fastbowler Haris Rauf has again been added in fifteen member squad for third ODI. #PAKvZIM — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 3, 2020

Pakistan lost the match via a Super Over, but still won the series 2-1.

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan in the match as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

He was well supported by pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs.

Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani stole the spotlight for Zimbabwe. Williams struck an unbeaten 118, which came off 135 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and a six.

As for Muzarabani, he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 5-49 off 10 overs and taking two wickets in the Super Over.

