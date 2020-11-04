Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram has admitted that it’s sad Pakistan players can’t play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The men in green are not allowed to play in the IPL, which is currently going on in the UAE, due to political tensions between the two countries.

Akram admitted that since many of the world’s top cricketers participate in the IPL, it would hugely benefit a lot of Pakistan cricketers.

He added that it would also be nice to see players from India featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won’t be apt for me to say anything,” Akram told ANI as quoted by PakPassion. “But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

