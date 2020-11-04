I’m always ready to help, arguably the best cricketer from Pakistan says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that he is always ready and willing to help Pakistan cricket.

Akram, who is arguably the best cricketer Pakistan has ever produced, featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“My services are always available for Pakistan cricket. The current lot is an exciting bunch and I love spending some time with them, guiding them if they fall short in any aspect and this is routine, I have been involved with the players on many occasions in the past whenever they needed some guidance and advice,” Akram told ANI as quoted by PakPassion.

“I also think that Pakistan cricket is in very capable hands at the moment and I wish them luck for their future, I am sure they will do a good job.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3675 ( 17.66 % ) Waqar Younis 501 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1150 ( 5.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 5285 ( 25.4 % ) Imran Khan 5065 ( 24.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 365 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 938 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1527 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1766 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 365 ( 1.75 % ) Back

