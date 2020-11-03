Shahid Afridi makes extremely bold claim about current Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the current Pakistan team “has the potential of doing big things”.

Shahid has been impressed with the national team’s performance in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

He praised left-arm seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz for their bowling, but noted that improvements are needed in the batting department.

In the first ODI on Friday, Shaheen took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

As for Wahab, he finished with figures of 4-41 off 9.4 overs in the first ODI and didn’t feature in the second match.

Shahid also applauded Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor for his valiant knock of 112 in the first ODI, which came off 117 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Excellent fight by Zimbabwe, brilliant 100 by Taylor! Shaheen and Wahab really bowled well and won Pakistan a tight game. Still improvement needed especially in batting but this team has the potential of doing big things. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2020

“Excellent fight by Zimbabwe, brilliant 100 by Taylor! Shaheen and Wahab really bowled well and won Pakistan a tight game. Still improvement needed especially in batting but this team has the potential of doing big things,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first ODI by 26 runs and triumphed in the second ODI by six wickets. As a result, they hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third ODI in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

