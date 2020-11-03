Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that bowling coach Waqar Younis is his teacher and he listens whenever the legendary fast bowler speaks.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

Waqar himself considers Afridi to be a “wonderful talent” and is backing him to have a really successful career.

“And when your teacher speaks listen. Listen intently. Then give it your all,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3650 ( 17.65 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1146 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5239 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 5042 ( 24.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 363 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 936 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1522 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1759 ( 8.51 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 165 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

