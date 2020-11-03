Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that bowling coach Waqar Younis is his teacher and he listens whenever the legendary fast bowler speaks.
Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.
In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.
Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.
Waqar himself considers Afridi to be a “wonderful talent” and is backing him to have a really successful career.
And when your teacher speaks
Listen.
Listen intently.
Then give it your all. #FormulaForSuccess #Mentor #Legend #TheGreatWaqarYounis pic.twitter.com/fojQMV1RKQ
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 27, 2020
Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
