Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pace bowler Tabish Khan has called former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed an absolute beauty after he scored a century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 131 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sarfaraz’s knock of 131 came off 232 balls and included eight boundaries.

Tabish also lauded Fawad Alam, who he described as the “man in form”, for scoring 91, which came off 177 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

In addition to Sarfaraz and Fawad, Tabish also praised Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq and Ashiq Ali.

Great captain's Knock and a well deserved 100 by @SarfarazA_54 u beauty and the man in form @iamfawadalam25 missed a ton by just few runs and great contributions by @saudshak , @asadshafiq1986 and Ashiq Ali

KPK 4 down need ur dua's to get them out quickly IA😀#QeaTrophy — IamTabishKhan (@tabbkhan84) November 1, 2020

“Great captain’s knock and a well deserved 100 by Sarfaraz Ahmed you beauty and the man in form Fawad Alam missed a ton by just [a] few runs, and great contributions by Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq and Ashiq Ali,” Tabish said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His ability to follow the bowling plan is amazing, Faisal Iqbal hails 29-year-old fast bowler

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1445 ( 78.96 % ) No! 385 ( 21.04 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1445 ( 78.96 % ) No! 385 ( 21.04 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...