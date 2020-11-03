I want to put a smile on the fans’ faces, Bangladesh player on PSL playoffs

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah is ready to put a smile on the fans’ faces when he represents the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Karachi later this month.

Mahmudullah was picked as a replacement for England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The 34-year-old admitted it is “an honour” to feature in the PSL and have the chance of leading the Sultans to victory.

“It’s an honour to play in the HBL PSL. Cricket is being played very differently this year and I hope to play a part in bringing smiles to the faces of our fans,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

