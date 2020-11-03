Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Uncapped batsman Abdullah Shafique is likely to make his international debut in the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shafique was included in the Pakistan squad for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Representing Central Punjab, the 20-year-old accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

In addition to Shafique, pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain and spinner Zafar Gohar are in the squad for the third ODI.

With the trio coming in, opener Abid Ali, all-rounder Imad Wasim and pace bowler Haris Rauf will be rested.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq didn’t confirm if Shafique will make his debut in the third ODI, saying the team will be chosen based on the conditions.

“We will decided the playing XI tomorrow after looking at the pitch,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We played positive cricket in the previous game which was good to see.”

Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into third ODI on Tuesday and will be looking to complete a series whitewash.

