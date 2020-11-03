Ehsan Mani: England will send B team to Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed that England will send a B team for their tour of Pakistan in January next year.

England are set to tour Pakistan for three T20 Internationals at the beginning of 2021, but their main team will be in Sri Lanka.

Even though many of England’s top stars will likely be absent for the proposed T20 series, Mani said that many of England’s top officials will be visiting the country.

“Main team of England will be in Sri Lanka but they’ll be touring Pakistan for T20Is at the same time to send [a] worldwide message that Pakistan is [a] safe country to play cricket. Top officials of England will be coming to Pakistan during tour,” Mani was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

England, who are also scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022, have not played in the country since 2005/06.

