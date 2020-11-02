I can be a lot better, 20-year-old Pakistan player already making a name for himself says

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he can be a lot better

Haider Ali: “Congratulations to [the] Pakistan team for the victory. Today was a little unfortunate but thank God I got a chance to play for my country. Hopefully I can improve myself further”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he be much better as he has a lot of room for improvement.

Haider’s comments come after he made his ODI debut in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored 29 runs off 24 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Sean Williams.

“Congratulations to [the] Pakistan team for the victory. Today was a little unfortunate but thank God I got a chance to play for my country. Hopefully I can improve myself further!” he said on Twitter.

