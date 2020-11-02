Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he be much better as he has a lot of room for improvement.

Haider’s comments come after he made his ODI debut in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored 29 runs off 24 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Sean Williams.

Congratulations to Pakistan team for the victory. Today was a little unfortunate but thank God I got a chance to play for my country. Hopefully I can improve myself further! #PAKvZIM — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) November 1, 2020

“Congratulations to [the] Pakistan team for the victory. Today was a little unfortunate but thank God I got a chance to play for my country. Hopefully I can improve myself further!” he said on Twitter.

