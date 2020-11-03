Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis admitted that he is excited about his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.

Du Plessis will represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL playoffs in Karachi later this month and is determined to lead by example.

He will be replacing all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who will be touring New Zealand with the West Indies team.

Du Plessis is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 449 runs in 13 matches, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 40.81 and a strike-rate of 140.75.

“I am very excited to join Peshawar Zalmi for the playoff stage games of HBL PSL 2020. I have fond memories of playing in Pakistan when I toured with the ICC World XI in 2017 and I am sure this experience, although different due to Covid-19, will be a memorable one as well,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

