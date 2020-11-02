Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that people better keep an eye out for the pace duo of Haris Rauf and Muhammad Musa as they are “getting better and better”.
This comes after the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday, where Musa made his ODI debut.
Rauf finished with figures of 1-31 off seven overs and Musa ended up with figures of 2-21 off 6.1 overs as Pakistan won the match by six wickets and claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Waqar was highly impressed with Rauf and Musa’s performance and sees big things in their futures.
“Overall a good performance by Pakistan after we had to bowl first. Our bowlers adjusted well today. We have a young bowling line-up and we have had two debuts amongst bowlers since the start of the series,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“We have had Haris Rauf and Musa Khan debut and they are getting better and better. So we are trying to give opportunities in this series to the younger lot so that they settle in and we can have good bench strength. This is because we have some major cricket coming up such as the World Cups and the tour of New Zealand. Trying our best to develop a good team.”
