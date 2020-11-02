Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi a “wonderful talent” since he is tall, swings the ball and gets extra bounce.
Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.
In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.
Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.
“Shaheen is a wonderful talent without any doubt, he’s a great learner and a great listener,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He swings the ball at a really good pace. If you are tall and you can swing the ball, can get extra bounce then that gives you a big edge.
“Since his trip to Australia last year, he has learnt a lot, he has much better control and is getting better and better. I am really proud of him in the way he is bowling and getting better with time.”
Pakistan won the second ODI by six wickets and now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
