Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi a “wonderful talent” since he is tall, swings the ball and gets extra bounce.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

“Shaheen is a wonderful talent without any doubt, he’s a great learner and a great listener,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He swings the ball at a really good pace. If you are tall and you can swing the ball, can get extra bounce then that gives you a big edge.

“Since his trip to Australia last year, he has learnt a lot, he has much better control and is getting better and better. I am really proud of him in the way he is bowling and getting better with time.”

Pakistan won the second ODI by six wickets and now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4812 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 22157 ( 69.49 % ) Steve Smith 939 ( 2.94 % ) Ben Stokes 1915 ( 6.01 % ) Kane Williamson 837 ( 2.62 % ) Rashid Khan 209 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 39 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 500 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 128 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 104 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 247 ( 0.77 % ) Back

