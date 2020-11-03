Pakistan player discharged from hospital after blow to the head

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Bilawal Bhatti has been discharged from hospital after he was struck on the helmet while batting during Southern Punjab’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan.

Bhatti underwent CT scans, but was cleared of any injuries.

He was hit on the helmet by a short-pitched delivery from Khurram Shehzad on day three and subsequently received medical treatment to check whether he had sustained a concussion or any other injuries.

Update – Concussion Replacement: Mohammad Abbas has replaced Bilawal Bhatti in the Southern Punjab team for their ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Balochistan. Bilawal received a blow while batting in the morning session during his side’s first innings. pic.twitter.com/UztgVqnlla — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) November 2, 2020

The 29-year-old returned to bat again and was dismissed for three runs.

After that, it was decided that he would go to the hospital and undergo precautionary tests.

Bhatti has represented Pakistan in two Tests, 10 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, but last played international cricket in May 2015.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has a very promising future, Imran Nazir encourages Pakistan player to reach for the stars

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3650 ( 17.65 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1146 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5239 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 5042 ( 24.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 363 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 936 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1522 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1759 ( 8.51 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 165 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3650 ( 17.65 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1146 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5239 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 5042 ( 24.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 363 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 936 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1522 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1759 ( 8.51 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 165 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...