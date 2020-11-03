Pakistan player discharged from hospital after blow to the head

Pakistan pace bowler Bilawal Bhatti has been discharged from hospital after he was struck on the helmet while batting during Southern Punjab’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan.

Bhatti underwent CT scans, but was cleared of any injuries.

He was hit on the helmet by a short-pitched delivery from Khurram Shehzad on day three and subsequently received medical treatment to check whether he had sustained a concussion or any other injuries.

The 29-year-old returned to bat again and was dismissed for three runs.

After that, it was decided that he would go to the hospital and undergo precautionary tests.

Bhatti has represented Pakistan in two Tests, 10 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, but last played international cricket in May 2015.

