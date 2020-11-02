Watch out for him because he’s a future star, Faisal Iqbal on 29-year-old Pakistan batsman

Faisal Iqbal: “Great knock Taimur Ali, another player to watch out in future coming from Balochistan province”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told people to watch out for batsman Taimur Ali as he has the potential to be a star in the future.

Faisal’s comments come after Taimur scored an unbeaten 86 for Balochistan in their ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.

The 29-year-old’s knock of 86 came off 168 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

“Great knock Taimur Ali, another player to watch out in future coming from Balochistan province!” Faisal said on Twitter.

