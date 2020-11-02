Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told people to watch out for batsman Taimur Ali as he has the potential to be a star in the future.
Faisal’s comments come after Taimur scored an unbeaten 86 for Balochistan in their ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.
The 29-year-old’s knock of 86 came off 168 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.
Great knock Taimur Ali @1st_xi another player to watch out in future coming from balochistan province! 🇵🇰👍🏻 https://t.co/eg1D3iZPD4
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 1, 2020
“Great knock Taimur Ali, another player to watch out in future coming from Balochistan province!” Faisal said on Twitter.
