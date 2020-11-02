Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told people to watch out for batsman Taimur Ali as he has the potential to be a star in the future.

Faisal’s comments come after Taimur scored an unbeaten 86 for Balochistan in their ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.

The 29-year-old’s knock of 86 came off 168 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

Great knock Taimur Ali @1st_xi another player to watch out in future coming from balochistan province! 🇵🇰👍🏻 https://t.co/eg1D3iZPD4 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 1, 2020

“Great knock Taimur Ali, another player to watch out in future coming from Balochistan province!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep watching them because they are getting better and better, Waqar Younis has high hopes for two Pakistan players

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 70 ( 6.24 % ) Central Punjab 249 ( 22.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 317 ( 28.28 % ) Northern 62 ( 5.53 % ) Sindh 316 ( 28.19 % ) Southern Punjab 107 ( 9.55 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 70 ( 6.24 % ) Central Punjab 249 ( 22.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 317 ( 28.28 % ) Northern 62 ( 5.53 % ) Sindh 316 ( 28.19 % ) Southern Punjab 107 ( 9.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...