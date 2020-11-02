Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has offered his thoughts on the large number of domestic T20 tournaments all over the world, saying that the Pakistan players should not be deprived of the chance to make money.

However, he also made it clear that international cricket should always be a priority and all players should be looking to play for Pakistan rather than become a T20 mercenary.

With players needing NOCs to feature in T20 leagues, Waqar noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) takes a close look at the international schedule and considers a host of other factors before deciding whether to grant it.

“First of all I am more concerned about international cricket – as in how can the bowlers be ready to play for Pakistan and I am not that bothered about the leagues,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “There are policies about playing in leagues as we don’t want to deprive these kids from making money.

“When it comes to granting NOCs, we have to really look at the schedule as in can we allow the bowler to go away, play a league and then expect him to come back and perform for Pakistan. All these factors are considered before the NOC is granted to play in a league.”

