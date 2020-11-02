Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has told ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to keep working hard.

This comes after Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 131 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sarfaraz’s knock of 131 came off 232 balls and included eight boundaries.

Since being removed as Pakistan captain in October last year, Sarfaraz has fallen behind Mohammad Rizwan, who has become the national team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, Latif feels that Sarfaraz can regain his spot in the Pakistan team if he keeps putting up strong performances like this.

Well played Kaptaan 👏👏👏 keep working hard https://t.co/zm8VFjP8HZ — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 1, 2020

“Well played Kaptaan, keep working hard,” the 52-year-old said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1442 ( 79.01 % ) No! 383 ( 20.99 % ) Back

