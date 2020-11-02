He is absolutely brilliant, Imran Nazir gives thumbs up to veteran Pakistan batsman

Imran Nazir: “Brilliant Imran Farhat”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has applauded Imran Farhat for his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Farhat struck an 116, which came off 165 balls and included 16 boundaries, for Balochistan in their ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

Farhat initially retired hurt with a hamstring injury after bringing up his century, but returned to bat again.

“Brilliant Imran Farhat,” Nazir said on Twitter.

