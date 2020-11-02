Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has applauded Imran Farhat for his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Farhat struck an 116, which came off 165 balls and included 16 boundaries, for Balochistan in their ongoing match against Southern Punjab.
Farhat initially retired hurt with a hamstring injury after bringing up his century, but returned to bat again.
Brilliant @imranfarhat1982 https://t.co/CIhA9BDd7J
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) October 31, 2020
“Brilliant Imran Farhat,” Nazir said on Twitter.
