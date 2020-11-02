Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has applauded Imran Farhat for his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Farhat struck an 116, which came off 165 balls and included 16 boundaries, for Balochistan in their ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

Farhat initially retired hurt with a hamstring injury after bringing up his century, but returned to bat again.

“Brilliant Imran Farhat,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 70 ( 6.25 % ) Central Punjab 249 ( 22.23 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 317 ( 28.3 % ) Northern 62 ( 5.54 % ) Sindh 315 ( 28.13 % ) Southern Punjab 107 ( 9.55 % ) Back

