Pakistan batsman Haider Ali thanked Allah for giving him the skills and ability to represent his country at the international level.

Haider’s comments come after he made his ODI debut in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored 29 runs off 24 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Sean Williams.

Despite not converting his start into a big score, the men in green still won the match by six wickets and secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“After playing Under-19, a player aims to go step by step. I am thankful to Allah that I am on that stage to play for Pakistan,” Haider said in a video released by the PCB as quoted by Ary Sports.

