Iconic West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is the “real star” in the Pakistan team.
Azam is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world in all three formats.
Many are also backing him to break numerous records and become one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Pakistan.
That being said, Holding wants to see the 26-year-old make bigger scores and spend more time at the crease.
“I would love to see Babar Azam get some bigger scores and spend more time at the crease,” Holding said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “His strike-rate is always pretty good whenever he gets to the crease.
“Other players will play around him as he is the real star in the team. Players are looking towards him to lead the way so he can help this team a great deal.”
Azam scored 19 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, which Pakistan won by 26 runs, but he will be aiming for a big score in the second ODI on Sunday.
