Bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that Iftikhar Ahmed could be the all-rounder Pakistan has been looking for.
This comes Iftikhar took a five-wicket haul and scored an unbeaten 16 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Iftikhar was named Man of the Match for his performance with the ball as he carved through Zimbabwe’s batting line-up and helped Pakistan secure a six-wicket win.
“We play Iftikhar as there is always a need for a sixth bowler and today Imad had a bad day and Itfikhar stepped in and took five wickets which must boost his confidence,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “So if we can get some other all-rounders who can give you an edge in bowling along with their batting that is always handy.
“Pakistan has had players like (Mohammad) Hafeez, (Shoaib) Malik all of whom were batsmen who could bowl which helps in the balance of the side. Wonderful bowling from him today, and we expect the same from him every time he bowls.”
