I pray for their success, Shoaib Akhtar on two Pakistan players with bright futures

Shoaib Akhtar: “Prayers for debutants Muhammad Musa and Haider Ali. May Allah bless you”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that he is praying for the success of batsman Haider Ali and seamer Muhammad Musa.

This comes after both players made their ODI debuts in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Haider scored 29 runs off 24 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Sean Williams.

As for Musa, he took figures of 2-21 off 6.1 overs as Pakistan won the match by six wickets and claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“Prayers for debutants Muhammad Musa and Haider Ali. May Allah bless you,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
