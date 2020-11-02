Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted that he loves the aggression Haider Ali bats with as it puts the opposition’s bowlers under pressure.

Waqar’s comments come after Haider made his ODI debut in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored 29 runs off 24 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Sean Williams.

“Haider Ali is a wonderful talent as we saw when he played in a T20I and also as we saw today. He plays according to [the] demands of modern day cricket. He is aggressive and he likes to get on with the job,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“As we know in modern day cricket, any score under 300 is difficult to defend unless someone puts in an exceptional bowling spell. We probably need more of these kinds of batsmen who can play fluent and positive cricket.”

