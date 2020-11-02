Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a wicket-taker and no one can argue about it.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, the 20-year-old kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

Given how well Afridi has been doing, Waqar is backing him to continue excelling in all formats going forward.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi seems to be one for all formats, he is a wicket-taker – then we have Mohammad Abbas,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We also have other youngsters but it’s difficult to decide how they fit in from format to format. Don’t forget they have all come from Under-19 so they cannot become big bowlers overnight and it takes time.

“Modern day cricket can be demoralizing or can be good as we saw Shaheen Shah Afridi take wickets in the first ODI – we are trying to prepare all of the bowlers for all kinds of formats.”

Pakistan won the second ODI by six wickets and now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

