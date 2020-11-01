Pakistan don’t have any of these players, Inzamam reveals missing link

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the national team don’t have any big-hitters or quick scorers in their top five.

It is because of this, according to Inzamam, why Pakistan struggles to post scores of 300 or 350 in ODIs.

His comments come after Pakistan made 281 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday, but only ended up winning by 26 runs.

Inzamam-ul-Haq "There is no one in the Pakistan top 5 who can hit big or can play at a fast strike-rate. We need 1 or 2 badtameez type of batsmen in the middle-order because it becomes difficult to score 300-350 runs if you only have proper batsmen" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 31, 2020

“There is no one in the Pakistan top 5 who can hit big or can play at a fast strike-rate. We need 1 or 2 badtameez type of batsmen in the middle-order because it becomes difficult to score 300-350 runs if you only have proper batsmen,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in the second ODI on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop pretending to be captain, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan player to talk less

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4690 ( 15.15 % ) Babar Azam 21446 ( 69.29 % ) Steve Smith 923 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 1873 ( 6.05 % ) Kane Williamson 825 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 203 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 37 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 487 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 124 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 239 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4690 ( 15.15 % ) Babar Azam 21446 ( 69.29 % ) Steve Smith 923 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 1873 ( 6.05 % ) Kane Williamson 825 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 203 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 37 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 487 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 124 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 239 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...