Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lauded veteran batsman Imran Farhat for scoring a century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Farhat struck an unbeaten 100, which came off 138 balls and included 15 boundaries, for Balochistan in their ongoing match against Southern Punjab.
However, upon scoring his century, the 38-year-old retired hurt due to a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, Faisal was incredibly impressed with Farhat’s innings.
Class is permanent 👍🏻🇵🇰 brilliant innings by @imranfarhat1982 @1st_xi https://t.co/th9NooXiOV
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 31, 2020
“Class is permanent, brilliant innings by Imran Farhat,” the 38-year-old said on Twitter.
