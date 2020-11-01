Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lauded veteran batsman Imran Farhat for scoring a century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Farhat struck an unbeaten 100, which came off 138 balls and included 15 boundaries, for Balochistan in their ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

However, upon scoring his century, the 38-year-old retired hurt due to a hamstring injury.

Nonetheless, Faisal was incredibly impressed with Farhat’s innings.

“Class is permanent, brilliant innings by Imran Farhat,” the 38-year-old said on Twitter.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 70 ( 6.28 % ) Central Punjab 247 ( 22.17 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 315 ( 28.28 % ) Northern 62 ( 5.57 % ) Sindh 313 ( 28.1 % ) Southern Punjab 107 ( 9.61 % )

