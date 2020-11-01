Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has heaped praise on left-arm seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz, saying they are bowling exceptionally well.
Misbah’s comments come after the duo played took nine wickets between them to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.
Afridi finished with figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs, while Wahab took figures of 4-41 off 9.4 overs.
“Credit goes to our bowlers especially Shaheen and Wahab who bowled exceptionally well to take the team over the [line],” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
Pakistan will now be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in the second ODI on Sunday.
