Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has heaped praise on left-arm seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz, saying they are bowling exceptionally well.

Misbah’s comments come after the duo played took nine wickets between them to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Afridi finished with figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs, while Wahab took figures of 4-41 off 9.4 overs.

“Credit goes to our bowlers especially Shaheen and Wahab who bowled exceptionally well to take the team over the [line],” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan will now be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in the second ODI on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the real star in the team, Michael Holding is a big fan of a young and mega talented Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4690 ( 15.15 % ) Babar Azam 21446 ( 69.29 % ) Steve Smith 923 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 1873 ( 6.05 % ) Kane Williamson 825 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 203 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 37 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 487 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 124 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 239 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4690 ( 15.15 % ) Babar Azam 21446 ( 69.29 % ) Steve Smith 923 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 1873 ( 6.05 % ) Kane Williamson 825 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 203 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 37 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 487 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 124 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 239 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...