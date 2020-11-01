Misbah unveils Pakistan’s batting plan for 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe

Misbah-ul-Haq: “We will definitely try to come up with an aggressive approach in batting to make it yet another win [in] the series”
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the national team will take a more aggressive approach when batting in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.
Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan scored 281 in the first ODI on Friday, but only ended up winning by 26 runs.
He noted that with a more attacking approach, Pakistan should be able to score more runs and hopefully secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second ODI on Sunday.
“We lacked in the batting department and we have to talk [about] it. We will definitely try to come up with an aggressive approach in batting to make it yet another win [in] the series,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.