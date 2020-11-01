Stop pretending to be captain, Akhtar tells Pakistan player to talk less

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to stop pretending to be captain and talk less.

Akhtar admitted that the way Rizwan looked to be taking charge of the Pakistan team in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday “made me extremely uncomfortable”.

“Rizwan needs to speak less and not act as captain behind the stumps. He will be the captain in times to come but for now he needs to stop giving too many instructions to bowlers about where to bowl. Just tell him about what the batsman is trying to do and leave the rest to the bowler,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was very awkward and made me extremely uncomfortable. Also, without crowd noise these things get amplified when you are listening on television.”

It should be noted that Rizwan is considered to be one of the frontrunners to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan won the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 26 runs and will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in the second ODI on Sunday.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3644 ( 17.64 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1146 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5229 ( 25.32 % ) Imran Khan 5037 ( 24.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 363 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1519 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1755 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 165 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % )

