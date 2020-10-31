Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan’s “chief destroyer”.
This comes after Afridi played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to a 26-run win in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.
The 20-year-old took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs in yet another sensational bowling performance, which is starting to become a regular occurrence for him.
However, Latif admitted that Zimbabwe fought well in the match. The tourists were given a boost by batsman Brendan Taylor, who scored 112 off 117 balls, which included 11 boundaries and three sixes.
Shaheen Afridi the chief destroyer | Zimbabwe put up a good fight | 1st ODI https://t.co/t2VawYszLh
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 30, 2020
“Shaheen Afridi the chief destroyer. Zimbabwe put up a good fight,” Latif said on Twitter.
The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is damn good, Ramiz Raja is huge fan of 20-year-old Pakistan player becoming a household name