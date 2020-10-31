Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan’s “chief destroyer”.

This comes after Afridi played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to a 26-run win in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The 20-year-old took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs in yet another sensational bowling performance, which is starting to become a regular occurrence for him.

However, Latif admitted that Zimbabwe fought well in the match. The tourists were given a boost by batsman Brendan Taylor, who scored 112 off 117 balls, which included 11 boundaries and three sixes.

“Shaheen Afridi the chief destroyer. Zimbabwe put up a good fight,” Latif said on Twitter.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

