Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is set to make his ODI debut in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Haider was named in the 15-man squad for the match, where Pakistan will be looking to go 2-0 up after winning the first ODI on Friday by 26 runs.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

The 20-year-old subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Most recently, Haider played for Northern in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 294 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 36.75 and a strike-rate of 166.10.

Meanwhile, Haris Sohail, who scored 71 in the first ODI, has been ruled out of Sunday’s match with a groin injury.

Spin-bowling all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan will also miss the second ODI as he has not recovered from the stiffness in his left upper-leg.

