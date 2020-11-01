Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his fantastic mindset.
This comes after Guardiola, who has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said that players don’t remember the titles they have won, but the process it takes to end up lifting the trophy.
Faisal applauded Guardiola for his mentality towards sports and feels it is a good lesson for everyone.
Totally agree with Pep Guardiola @ManCity brilliant description about a pro sporting life!! https://t.co/PqG5N0AFVu
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 31, 2020

