Former captain Ramiz Raja was not convinced by Pakistan’s performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, saying it could have been an embarrassing night for the men in green.
Ramiz admitted that Pakistan were lucky the left-arm pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz saved them as Zimbabwe had a real shot of winning the match.
Afridi took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs, while Wahab finished with figures of 4-41 off 9.4 overs as Pakistan triumphed by 26 runs.
Brendan Taylor was the star for Zimbabwe as he struck a superb 112, which came off 117 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes.
He was well supported by Wesley Madhevere, who made 55 runs off 61 balls, which included seven boundaries.
Pak were stretched to the limits by Zim… Too many dots and stop-start journey with the bat compounded the situation! And had it not been for Shaheen & Wahab’s death bowling act, Pak could have had a tough embarrassing night!!
