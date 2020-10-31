Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal applauded Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor for his performance in the first ODI on Friday.

Taylor was named Man of the Match for his valiant knock of 112, which came off 117 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes.

However, his 11th ODI century went in vain as Pakistan won the match by 26 runs thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s five-for and Wahab Riaz’s four-wicket haul.

Akmal also praised Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere, who made 55 runs off 61 balls, which included seven boundaries.

“What an amazing 100 against a good bowling side. Brilliant stuff by Brendan Taylor and a very, very well deserved 50 [for] Madhevere,” he said on Twitter.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

