Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that when Babar Azam is batting, it’s the best sight in the world.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world in all three formats.

Many are also backing him to break numerous records and become one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Pakistan.

“Always the best sight in cricket to watch you bat! Happy birthday Babar Azam,” Imad said on Twitter.

In the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday, Azam scored 19 runs, while Imad an unbeaten 34 and took one wicket.

Pakistan won the first ODI by 26 runs and will be looking to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second ODI on Sunday.

