Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi deserved to be Man of the Match rather than him.

Taylor was given the award for his valiant knock of 112 in the first ODI on Friday, which came off 117 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes.

However, his 11th ODI century went in vain as Pakistan won the match by 26 runs thanks to Afridi’s five-for and Wahab Riaz’s four-wicket haul.

With Afridi registering figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs and Pakistan going 1-0 up in the three-match series, Taylor admitted that the 20-year-old should have been crowned Man of the Match.

“[The] Pakistan bowlers’ skill level at the death made it difficult for us. I feel very lucky to get this Man of the Match award as I feel Shaheen should have got it. You’re up against a very skillful attack at the death and they were too good at the end,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

