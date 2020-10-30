Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been very impressed with batsman Abdullah Shafique, saying he is “damn good”.

Shafique recently represented Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

He has been picked for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, but was not among the 15 players chosen for the first ODI on Friday.

Ramiz admitted that he was disappointed with the decision as Shafique is in superb form right now.

Would have been great to see Abdullah Shafiq feature in the ODI squad.The guy is damn good. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 29, 2020

“Would have been great to see Abdullah Shafique feature in the ODI squad. The guy is damn good,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

