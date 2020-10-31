He could hit 2,000 sixes, Pakistan great Mohammad Hafeez backs six-hitting cannon

Mohammad Hafeez said Chris Gayle could hit 2000 sixes in his T20 career

Mohammad Hafeez: “Congratulations Chris Gayle 1000 T20 sixes wow make it 2000”

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle could hit 2,000 sixes in his T20 career.

Hafeez’s support for Gayle comes after the big-hitter surpassed 1,000 sixes while playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In fact, it should be noted that Gayle has hit almost as many sixes as boundaries in the shortest format.

The 41-year-old has struck 1,041 fours in T20 cricket and currently has 1,001 sixes to his name.

“Congratulations Chris Gayle 1000 T20 sixes wow make it 2000,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

