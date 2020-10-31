Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle could hit 2,000 sixes in his T20 career.

Hafeez’s support for Gayle comes after the big-hitter surpassed 1,000 sixes while playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In fact, it should be noted that Gayle has hit almost as many sixes as boundaries in the shortest format.

The 41-year-old has struck 1,041 fours in T20 cricket and currently has 1,001 sixes to his name.

“Congratulations Chris Gayle 1000 T20 sixes wow make it 2000,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

