Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam lavished praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi following his outstanding performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Afridi took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to help Pakistan triumph by 26 runs in Rawalpindi.

Azam noted that the 20-year-old is always ready to step up in any situation and never gives less than 110 percent.

“Its always very heartening that someone who has been with the side with you for a while also performs so well, and wins the game for you as well,” Azam, who scored 19 runs in the match, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have always praised Shaheen Shah Afridi as I really appreciate him as a bowler. In any difficult time when he is asked to bowl for us, he has never stepped back and given his 110%. He is always focused on his bowling in the match.

“It doesn’t matter what format he is playing, he puts in an outstanding effort as we saw in the National T20 (Cup) recently.”

The second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is damn good, Ramiz Raja is huge fan of 20-year-old Pakistan player becoming a household name

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4563 ( 15.3 % ) Babar Azam 20597 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 900 ( 3.02 % ) Ben Stokes 1813 ( 6.08 % ) Kane Williamson 794 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 196 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 36 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 464 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 120 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 234 ( 0.78 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4563 ( 15.3 % ) Babar Azam 20597 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 900 ( 3.02 % ) Ben Stokes 1813 ( 6.08 % ) Kane Williamson 794 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 196 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 36 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 464 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 120 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 103 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 234 ( 0.78 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...