Azhar Ali has slammed all the speculation that he will be replaced as Pakistan’s Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Azhar made it clear that he has not talked to or met with anyone regarding this issue.

It was reported that limited overs skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood had emerged as the frontrunners to succeed Azhar.

“As far as my captaincy is concerned, I am hearing from the media only and I have not held a meeting with anyone about any such thing,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I try not to think about any such thing and focus on my game. Once we were on the Australia tour and such types of talks had started. When any official talk will be there then effort would be made to address that. When there is no official talk about this topic, it is very difficult for me to comment on it.”

