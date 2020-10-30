Why are the Pakistan players not happy staying in a five-star hotel?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan players are not happy staying in a five-star hotel in Islamabad ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, according to sources.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the players are currently in a bio-secure bubble and aren’t allowed to move around the hotel premises freely.

The players are also reportedly upset that they can’t order food from places outside the hotel and have asked for a buffet for their meals.

In addition to this, the players are allegedly unhappy with the gym facilities and the fact that they cannot use the swimming pool.

When asked about this, Pakistan team media manager Raza Rashid said: “Players are happy in the bio-secure bubble and we have not received any complaints. The team experienced this during England tour as well.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

