Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he always gets nervous on game day as he is determined to stand up and shine for his team.

Azam’s revelation comes ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form in the lead-up to the series as he captained Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

“Whether I am playing a domestic or club game, there is always pressure on you as a batsman regardless of how well you have performed before. But on the day when you play, there are always some nerves which need to be overcome,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have belief in my strengths and back myself and the idea is to play my natural game. The idea is for me to play as long as possible in an innings and let others build their innings around me.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

