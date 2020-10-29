Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali admitted that he is highly impressed with pace bowler Tabish Khan, but admitted that the fact he is 35 could stop him from achieving his dream of representing his country.

Many former players have called for Tabish to be included in the Pakistan team as he has been one of Pakistan’s top performers in domestic cricket for years.

Tabish took five wickets in Sindh’s six-wicket win over Central Punjab in the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with all of them coming in the first innings.

Overall, he has taken 573 wickets in 129 first-class matches, which includes 38 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.89.

“Credit goes to Tabish who has maintained consistency in his performance at the domestic level,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “However, his selection in the national team is to be decided by the selectors as they select the team.

“While selecting the team they obviously consider all the factors which includes age too.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m on fire, 35-year-old Pakistan player impressed and proud of his own bowling

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 54 ( 7.07 % ) Central Punjab 184 ( 24.08 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 185 ( 24.21 % ) Northern 49 ( 6.41 % ) Sindh 215 ( 28.14 % ) Southern Punjab 77 ( 10.08 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 54 ( 7.07 % ) Central Punjab 184 ( 24.08 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 185 ( 24.21 % ) Northern 49 ( 6.41 % ) Sindh 215 ( 28.14 % ) Southern Punjab 77 ( 10.08 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...