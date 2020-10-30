Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam believes that batsmen Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique are the future of Pakistan cricket.

Haider and Shafique, both 20, impressed in the recent National T20 Cup and are expected to feature in the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe. For Shafique, if he is selected in the playing XI, it will be his international debut.

In the National T20 Cup, Haider, who played for Northern, scored 294 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 36.75 and a strike-rate of 166.10.

As for Shafique, who represented Central Punjab, he accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

“Their [Haider and Shafique] future looks really bright. I like them very much. They both possess different techniques,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Haider plays aggressively and tries to play at an impressive strike rate.

“Shafique takes his time but plays his natural game once he is in. He tries to dominate. Both are different but the youngsters that we have are outstanding.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

