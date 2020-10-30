Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that batsman Khushdil Shah and spinners Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar will be given a chance to prove their worth in the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Khushdil was extremely impressive in the recent National T20 Cup as he scored 362 runs in 12 matches for Southern Punjab, which included the fastest T20 hundred by a Pakistan batsman and two fifties, at an average of 32.90 and a strike-rate of 177.45.

Qadir represented Central Punjab and took 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 27.50 and an economy rate of 8.87.

As for Zafar, who also played for Central Punjab, he claimed eight wickets in eight games at an average of 29.12 and an economy rate of 8.32.

While confirming that these players will be given an opportunity to shine, Azam also made it clear that it would be a huge mistake for Pakistan for underestimate Zimbabwe.

“This time around the competition will be good; they have brought in experienced players and you will see different cricket,” Azam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “We will try to dominate and play according to our strengths and try and get a clean sweep. You can’t take them lightly and we will try to play with a combination of seniors and juniors and give chances to players like Khushdil [Shah], Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar. We will try to shuffle during the whole series and test our bench strength.

“Whatever the team you are up against you can’t afford to take it easy. We plan to have the same level of focus and planning. We have to give Zimbabwe respect and play at our full potential. I have given the same message to the boys in the dressing room not to be relaxed and play your natural game.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

