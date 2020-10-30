PCB chief executive Wasim Khan is set to be offered a two-year extension
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan is set to be offered a two-year contract extension, according to a source within the board.
As reported by Geo Super, Wasim’s current contract ends in February 2022 and the board will have to make a decision on whether it wants to extend the 49-year-old’s tenure.
In fact, initial talks between Wasim and the PCB are already underway, the source said.
Wasim is largely credited for playing a huge role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.
