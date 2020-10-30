Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan is set to be offered a two-year contract extension, according to a source within the board.

As reported by Geo Super, Wasim’s current contract ends in February 2022 and the board will have to make a decision on whether it wants to extend the 49-year-old’s tenure.

In fact, initial talks between Wasim and the PCB are already underway, the source said.

Wasim is largely credited for playing a huge role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3643 ( 17.65 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1145 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5225 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5033 ( 24.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 363 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1519 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1754 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 165 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

